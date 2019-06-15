Acknowledgment



GRANT, Daphne Marie

(nee Le Page):

Robert, the late Murray, Brian, Maree, Diane and Neil, and their families, wish to thank everyone for their love and support following the sudden passing of Daphne. She was a dearly loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She treasured your phone calls, visits, friendship and the support you gave her. The family wish to thank you all for the cards, letters, flowers, baking, phone calls and texts. Special thanks to all the staff at Ryman who cared for her over the past two years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere gratitude.





