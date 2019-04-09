TAIT, Graham Stuart:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham TAIT.
Passed suddenly on April 1, 2019. Loved husband of the late Jenny. Much loved father and stepfather of Cindy, Heather, Alicia and Gerard (dec), Kellee and Glen. Dearly loved Grandad to many. Messages may be addressed to the Tait family, C/- 55 Wakefield Street, Westport. A Memorial Service for Graham will be held at Flyrite Dart Club, 1a Kent Street, Sydenham, Christchurch, on Thursday, April 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 9, 2019