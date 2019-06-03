STUTHRIDGE,
Graham Peter (Stoop):
On May 31, 2019, passed away peacefully at Darfield Hospital, aged 88 years. Husband of Judy (deceased), father and father-in-law of Peter and Lynne, and Geraldine and Matthew, and grandfather of Isaac, Josh, Jacob and Emily. Graham's Funeral Service will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Thursday, June 6, at 2.00pm. Donations in Graham's honour to the Cats Protection League would be appreciated. Messages c/- the Stuthridge family, PO Box 35046, Christchurch.
A friendly, gentle and sweet man will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Published in The Press on June 3, 2019