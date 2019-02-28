Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



After a short illness at South Canterbury Hospice, on February 26, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Yvonne. Dearly loved dad of Janine, Debbie, and Nicki. Dearly loved grandad of Corey, Prue, Sam, Caitlin and Jackson. "Special" grandad of Tahliya, Shakita, Rubi, and Fletcher. A memorial service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 19 Oxford St, West End, Timaru 7910.







REID, Graham Russell:After a short illness at South Canterbury Hospice, on February 26, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Yvonne. Dearly loved dad of Janine, Debbie, and Nicki. Dearly loved grandad of Corey, Prue, Sam, Caitlin and Jackson. "Special" grandad of Tahliya, Shakita, Rubi, and Fletcher. A memorial service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 19 Oxford St, West End, Timaru 7910. Published in The Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019

