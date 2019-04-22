MILNE,
Dr. Graham Anderson: OBE
Passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019, at Golden Bay Community Health. Aged 100 years. Beloved husband of the late Areta, and loving father and father-in-law of Robin and Kevin Uncles (Rotorua), Ruth and the late Rick Ussher (Dannevirke), the late Heather and Peter Arthur (Motueka), Pippa and Des Ashcroft (Toowoomba), Alec and Marian (Golden Bay), Graham and Leigh (Hamilton). A loved and respected grandfather and great-grandfather. Loved brother of Joyce Ball, (Christchurch), and the late Robert Milne, and Doris Jennings (both deceased). Many thanks to the loving care and support of rest home staff and Dr Peter Gibbs. Friends are welcome to join the family in farewelling Graham, at the Onekaka Hall, 1202 Takaka - Collingwood Highway, on Friday, April 26, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019