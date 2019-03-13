Acknowledgment

DICK, Graham Stuart:

20.12.1950 - 4.1.2019

Lynda, Rebecca, Nathan, Matthew, Megan, Karyn, Evan, Meghan and Marcus, along with Jack, Amelie, Hannah, Spencer, Kaitlyn, Lucy and Elliot, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy, support and gestures of kindness shown to us following the loss of our dearly loved husband, father and grandfather. Please accept our heartfelt thanks to our many friends, colleagues, and neighbours who supported us with messages, cards, gardening and visits to Graham in hospital. Special thanks for the many messages, cards, food and flowers to our home. Grateful thanks go to the many who attended our celebration of Graham's life and for the donations made to the ICU nurses at Dunedin Hospital. To the ICU nursing staff, a massive thank you for the excellent professional, compassionate, care and support of Graham, and for the kindness and respect shown to all his family while visiting. To all those members of Brass Bands throughout New Zealand, thank you for your support, attendance at Graham's funeral, and for your guard of honour.

Deep are the memories, precious they stay

No passing of time can take them away.

In tears we saw you sinking, we watched you fade away,

Our hearts were broken,you fought so hard to stay.

But when we saw you sleeping, so peacefully free from pain,

We would not wish you back to suffer that again.

Our hearts ache with sadness and secret tears still flow,

What it meant to lose you no one can ever know.



