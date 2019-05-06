WAITES, Graeme Eric:
Suddenly on May 3, 2019 at home in Christchurch, aged 70 years. Dearly loved father of Darlene, and Elvis. Loved grandfather of Chloe, and Carlos. Loved brother of Rae-Marie Fenton and loved uncle of Jane, and Hamish (Auckland). Messages to the Waites family C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Graeme will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance for London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch on Wednesday, May 8, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from May 6 to May 7, 2019