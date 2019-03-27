Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace BUCKNER. View Sign



Passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Admatha Rest Home, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late William Ernest (Ernie), and mother and mother-in-law of Jacque and Dave Huntley (USA), and Larry and Pam Buckner. Loved Nana Grace of Bridgette, Simon, Lance, and Scott, and great-grandmother of Maya and Kane. The family wish to thank the Staff at Admatha Rest Home for their wonderful care of Grace. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Grace's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Cnr Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Friday, March 29, at 2.00pm.







