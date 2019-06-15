REID, Gordon David:
Peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Burlington Village Care Centre. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, loved father and father-in-law of Bevan and Julie, Kim and Michelle, and Heather and Steve Goodall, loved grandfather of Mathew, Daniel, Kristy, Nicholas, Kasey Love, Lauren Seymour, Taylor and Brandon Goodall, and great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Burlington Village Care Centre for their loving care of Gordon. Messages to the Reid family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A service to celebrate Gordon's long life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019