ENGSTROM, Gordon Daniel:

8.3.2019

Today is the day that he finally fell off his perch at Timaru Hospital. Love and respected Dad of Lillian and Colin, Riki and Maya, Malcolm, Deanna, Andrew, and Dallas, loved granddad and great-gramps of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved brother of John, and a loved uncle. Many thanks to the staff at Timaru Hospital for their care of Gordon. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, March 13, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 3 Grantlea Drive, Timaru 7910.

Betts Funeral Services



