Godfrey Peter Andre

(Peter):

RNZAF 4311834 - late of Lavericks Bay. Peacefully, in his 96th year, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Pompallier House, Akaroa. Husband of the late Josephine. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrée de Latour and Dennis Handyside, Paul and Frances de Latour and Guy de Latour and Bronwen Peacock. Grandfather of Edward, Hugo, Rupert, Harriet, Celia, Lucy, Claudia, and Michael. A loved great-grandfather. Messages to the de Latour Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The family thanks the staff of Pompallier House for their outstanding care of Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Akaroa Community Health Trust may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/gpadelatour0703

A celebration of Peter's life will be held in the St Peter's Anglican Church, 10 Rue Balguerie, Akaroa, on Tuesday, March 12, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







