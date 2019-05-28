DONNITHORNE,
Gloria Dawn Janet (Dawn):
On May 26, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don Donnithorne, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sally Arnold, Martin and Jane, Joanna, Simon and Lisa, Melinda and Max, and Marisa, loved grandmother and nana of Jacinta and Kent, Louis, Olivia, Alex, Grace, Laura, and Luke, and loved great-grandmother of Jordan, and Lucas. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Parklands Hospital, Kowhai Wing, for all their loving care and support of Dawn over the years. Messages may be sent to PO Box 2934, Christchurch 8140. In lieu of flowers, donations to the City Mission in memory of Dawn would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service for Dawn will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on June 6, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 28, 2019