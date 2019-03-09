BELL, Gloray Marie:
|
Passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Grey Base Hospital, dearly loved and cherished wife of Bruce of 37 years, much loved Mum of Ian and partner Whetu, dearly loved grandmother of Taesha, MJ (Marley Jayde), loved sister and sister-in-law of Veronica and David Knight (Australia), Helen and Brian Anderson (Oxford), and the late Jennifer Harper (Oamaru), loved daughter-in-law of Shirley and the late Peter Bell (Reefton), much loved niece of Roy Bell, loved sister-in-law to Heather and Rowdy, loved aunty of JR, Ayesha and Andrew, and Gloray's extended family. In her 59th year. Messages to 119 State Highway 69, Reefton 7895. A celebration of Gloray's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Reefton, on Monday, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.
Anisy Funeral Home
Greymouth
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019