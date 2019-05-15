MILLER, Glenis Dawn:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, aged 69 years. Sweetheart and loving wife to Ray for over 50 years. Special Mum to Owen and Sharon, and mother-in-law to Liz and Craig. Loving Nan to Cameron, Connor and Sam. Daughter of Thelma and the late Alan Stewart. Sister and sister-in-law of Irene and Roger Wilde, Murray and Noeleen Stewart, and Kevin and Donna Stewart. Messages to the Miller family, c/- PO Box 74, Hawarden 7348. With special thanks to Jacky Olerenshaw and the crew of Amuri St John Ambulance, and staff of the ICU at Christchurch Hospital for all their loving care of Glenis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service, which will be split between Amuri St John and Cancer Support North Canterbury. A Memorial Service will be held at the Hawarden Hall, 8 Horsley Down Road, Hawarden, North Canterbury, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1.30pm. Please allow time for road works in the Weka Pass. In accordance with Glenis's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press from May 15 to May 18, 2019