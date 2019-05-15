Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, aged 69 years. Sweetheart and loving wife to Ray for over 50 years. Special Mum to Owen and Sharon, and mother-in-law to Liz and Craig. Loving Nan to Cameron, Connor and Sam. Daughter of Thelma and the late Alan Stewart. Sister and sister-in-law of Irene and Roger Wilde, Murray and Noeleen Stewart, and Kevin and Donna Stewart. Messages to the Miller family, c/- PO Box 74, Hawarden 7348. With special thanks to Jacky Olerenshaw and the crew of Amuri St John Ambulance, and staff of the ICU at Christchurch Hospital for all their loving care of Glenis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service, which will be split between Amuri St John and Cancer Support North Canterbury. A Memorial Service will be held at the Hawarden Hall, 8 Horsley Down Road, Hawarden, North Canterbury, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1.30pm. Please allow time for road works in the Weka Pass. In accordance with Glenis's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.







MILLER, Glenis Dawn:Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, aged 69 years. Sweetheart and loving wife to Ray for over 50 years. Special Mum to Owen and Sharon, and mother-in-law to Liz and Craig. Loving Nan to Cameron, Connor and Sam. Daughter of Thelma and the late Alan Stewart. Sister and sister-in-law of Irene and Roger Wilde, Murray and Noeleen Stewart, and Kevin and Donna Stewart. Messages to the Miller family, c/- PO Box 74, Hawarden 7348. With special thanks to Jacky Olerenshaw and the crew of Amuri St John Ambulance, and staff of the ICU at Christchurch Hospital for all their loving care of Glenis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service, which will be split between Amuri St John and Cancer Support North Canterbury. A Memorial Service will be held at the Hawarden Hall, 8 Horsley Down Road, Hawarden, North Canterbury, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1.30pm. Please allow time for road works in the Weka Pass. In accordance with Glenis's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Published in The Press from May 15 to May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers