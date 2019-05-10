RUSBATCH, Glen James:

Passed away suddenly on May 6, 2019. Beloved partner of Kellee, dearly loved father and father-in law of Curtis and Clarissa, Abbey, and Dylan, much loved son of Helen and James, and son-in-law of Steve, Jenny (deceased), and Graham (deceased), admired brother and uncle of many, and a much loved and respected nephew to all his aunties and uncles. Glen will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

LIVE FAST DIE YOUNG

Messages to The Rusbatch Family, 55 Wakefield Street, Westport 7825. The Funeral Service for Glen will be held at The FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, on Monday, May 13, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Hagedorns Buller

Funeral Services

F.D.A.N.Z.



