BOHAN, Gillian Margaret
|
(nee Neason):
7.4.1933 - 23.11.2018
A Memorial and Celebration of Gillian's life and career as actress, singer and teacher of singing and drama, will be held at the John Rhind Chapel on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 1.00pm. The family welcomes old friends and Gillian's former pupils. Messages to the Bohan family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013 or www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury may be made online only at bit.ly/bohangm2311
Published in The Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 27, 2019