McMILLAN,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert MCMILLAN.
Gilbert Henry (Harry):
Peacefully on February 17, 2019, at Talbot Park. Aged 88. Husband of the late Pamela. Dad and father-in-law of Diane, and Tony and Jean. Poppa of Christopher, and Amanda, and Malachi, and great-Poppa of Ariella, Grace, and Noah. Brother of Pamela, Beverley and Anthony and the late Patricia. A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Service Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Saturday, February 23, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 86 Amyes Road, Hornby, Christchurch 8042.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2019