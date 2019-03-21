van WYNGAARDEN,
Gerrit Jacobus:
On March 20, 2019, peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Christina. Much loved father and father-in-law of John, Jane and Steve, Kim and Tony, Jackie and Barry. Loved Opa of Nicholas, Korina, Greg, Hannah, Steven and Adam and great-grandchildren Zoe, Liam, Parker, and Ellaria. Messages c/- the van Wyngaarden family, PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A Celebration of Gerrit's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019