STRINGER, Gerald William:
Peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Essie Summers Hospital. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maggie, loved father and father-in-law of Sharon, Elizabeth, Jillian, Valerie, Robert, and Michael. Loved granddad of Angela, Darryl, Andrew, Jason, Natasha, Zach, Tara, Josh, Sophie, Gesina, Jamie, Jasmin and Michael. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Essie Summers Hospital, for their loving care of Gerald. Messages to the Stringer family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration Service for Gerald will be held in the Opawa Bowls Club, 81 Opawa Road, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2019