HARDMAN, Gerald William:

Son of Allan and Gwen, died in Levin on May 6, 2019, aged 76 years. Gerry was born in Dunedin on April 21, 1943, but spent most of his adult life in Otaki. He is the dearly loved husband of Fay, and father and father-in-law of Shane and Hiromi, Dirk and Kylie, Treena and Jason, and Regan. Gerald (Gerry) was also the beloved brother and brother-in-law of Richard and Kathie, Mary and Ray Kamo, Gillian, Donald and Thelma, Anne, and Finlay. Pre-deceased by his brothers Allan, Evan and Stephen. Gerald was a loving, loyal and humour-filled brother. His funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, 4 Convent Rd, Otaki, on Friday, May 10, at 11.00am.