FOORD,
Georgina (Georgie):
On March 17, 2019, peacefully at Chatswood Rest Home. Treasured wife of the late Bruce, devoted mother, mother-in-law, Nana, Great-Nana, sister, auntie and loyal friend to many.
"Will be hugely missed by all"
A very special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Chatswood Rest Home and everyone who helped care for Georgie in her final days. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Georgina Foord, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Georgie will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, March 22, at 10.30am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019