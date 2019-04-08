CAMERON,
Georgina Betty (Betty):
In her 97th year, Betty passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at Wallingford Home, Temuka. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice Austin Cameron. Cherished and loved mother and mother-in law of Hamish and Val, Claire and Ynys Haugh, Andrew and Christine. Loved grandmother (Gran, Granny, Bus Gran) of Aimee, Nicholas and Sheena, Benjamin and Kate, Thea and James; Fiona and Lester, Rosalind and Regan, and Blair and Cristy; Beth and Jay and Rose. Special Great-Gran to Caroline, Niamh and James; Briah and Fergus; Bianca, Hannah and Julia; Alexander and Oscar; Mostyn, Leo and Finn; Arlo; and William. A family funeral was held on April 6, in accordance with Betty's wishes. Messages to: 12 Kakahu Street, RD 26, Temuka 7986.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2019