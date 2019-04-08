Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Georgina Betty (Betty):

In her 97th year, Betty passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at Wallingford Home, Temuka. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice Austin Cameron. Cherished and loved mother and mother-in law of Hamish and Val, Claire and Ynys Haugh, Andrew and Christine. Loved grandmother (Gran, Granny, Bus Gran) of Aimee, Nicholas and Sheena, Benjamin and Kate, Thea and James; Fiona and Lester, Rosalind and Regan, and Blair and Cristy; Beth and Jay and Rose. Special Great-Gran to Caroline, Niamh and James; Briah and Fergus; Bianca, Hannah and Julia; Alexander and Oscar; Mostyn, Leo and Finn; Arlo; and William. A family funeral was held on April 6, in accordance with Betty's wishes. Messages to: 12 Kakahu Street, RD 26, Temuka 7986.







CAMERON,Georgina Betty (Betty):In her 97th year, Betty passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at Wallingford Home, Temuka. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice Austin Cameron. Cherished and loved mother and mother-in law of Hamish and Val, Claire and Ynys Haugh, Andrew and Christine. Loved grandmother (Gran, Granny, Bus Gran) of Aimee, Nicholas and Sheena, Benjamin and Kate, Thea and James; Fiona and Lester, Rosalind and Regan, and Blair and Cristy; Beth and Jay and Rose. Special Great-Gran to Caroline, Niamh and James; Briah and Fergus; Bianca, Hannah and Julia; Alexander and Oscar; Mostyn, Leo and Finn; Arlo; and William. A family funeral was held on April 6, in accordance with Betty's wishes. Messages to: 12 Kakahu Street, RD 26, Temuka 7986. Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers