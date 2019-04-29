TAYLOR,
George William Herbert:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on April 27, 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved and cherished husband of the late Esther. Honoured and adored father of Jenny and Bruce, Kaye and Kevin, Lorraine and Geoff, Murray (deceased) and Jill, Neroli and Alistair, Sandra and Tristan. Treasured Grandad of Alysha, Becky, Mark, Kim, Bridgette, Leroy, Libby, Zach, Kate, Nic, Estelle, Courtney, Andrew, Glen, Catherine, Alex, Taylor, James, Ethan, Vienna, Bradley, Carla, and great-grandad to his many great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late George Taylor, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. If you have a memory you wish to be shared during the service, please email [email protected] Donations to Amberley District Nurses would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate George's life will be held in the Bishopdale Seventh Day Adventist Church, 74 Breens Road, Bishopdale, on Friday, May 3, at 10.30am. He will be laid to rest at Balcairn Cemetery, at approximately 3.00pm.
'Forever in our hearts, awaiting the resurrection at the second coming of Jesus'
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2019