SMITH, George Laurence:
Janet, Shayne, Shelley and Martin, Nicola, and families, would like to sincerely thank everyone for their messages, cards, flowers, baking and support during the loss of a much loved husband, father and grandfather. Thank you also to family and friends who attended George's funeral. A special thank you to the staff at Princes Court and Tuarangi Nursing Home for your loving care of George over the past 12 months. Please accept this as a personal thank you.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019