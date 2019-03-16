Acknowledgment

SMITH, George Laurence:

Janet, Shayne, Shelley and Martin, Nicola, and families, would like to sincerely thank everyone for their messages, cards, flowers, baking and support during the loss of a much loved husband, father and grandfather. Thank you also to family and friends who attended George's funeral. A special thank you to the staff at Princes Court and Tuarangi Nursing Home for your loving care of George over the past 12 months. Please accept this as a personal thank you.



