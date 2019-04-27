POOLE, George:
Regt: 427188 Pvte 26th Battalion NZ Army WW2 2NZEF. On Monday, April 22, peacefully at Rannerdale Veterans Care; in his 98th year. Dearly loved husband of Gwyneth Margaret Poole (Gwen), much loved father of Corine and Barry; Bob and Brenda and the late Mike, Ryan and Jeff. A loved Granddad and Great-Granddad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Sadly missed"
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Rannerdale for their wonderful care and support. At George's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Poole family c/o P.O. Box 111-01 Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019