(Reg. No. 814872 Lieut. RNZA CMT/Territorial Army) 11th Coast Regt and 3 Field Regt. Papal Award - Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice. Passed away suddenly at Holly Lea Retirement Village, on May 14, 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Marie, treasured father and father-in-law of Andy and Tricia, John and Melinda, Catherine and Steven; and much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of Thomas, Samantha, Penelope and Jack, Julia, Will, and baby King, James, Lauren, Sam and Mia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Colleen and Wayne Cook, Faye and Graeme, the late Lois and Colin Eagger, and the late Margaret and Jack Larkin. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late George Macfarlane, c/- Holly Lea Retirement Village, 123 Fendalton Road, Christchurch. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gwmacfarlane1405. A Requiem Mass for George will be Celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Saturday, May 18, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road.







Published in The Press from May 16 to May 17, 2019

