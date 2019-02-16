BORWICK,
|
George Roland (Ron):
On February 15, 2019 peacefully at Chatswood. Dearly loved dance partner of the late Alice Pell. Much loved father of Joanne and the late Jackie. Loved stepdad of Georgetta, Anthony, Michael, and adopted daughter Jacinda. Loved friend of Gaylene and Stu Smith. Aged 82 years.
Will be forever in our hearts
Communications to 20 Gladstone Street, Westport 7825. A graveside service for Ron will be held at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, on Monday, February 18, at 11.00am.
In the care of
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019