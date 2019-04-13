BLOOMFIELD,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George BLOOMFIELD.
George Edward (Bloomers):
On April 10, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, loved father of Dennis, David, Sharon, Linda, Graeme, Mick, Angela and Douglas. Loved grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages to the Bloomfield family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, April 17, at 1.00pm. Interment thereafter at Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019