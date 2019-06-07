George BLATCH

Death Notice

BLATCH, George Charles:

Passed away peacefully at his home in Christchurch on June 4, 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita and brother of the late Colin. Greatly missed by his daughter, Nicola; nieces Carol and Janine; grandchildren Joshua and Rachel, and grand-nephew Liam. Donations to the Papanui Building Fund, in lieu of flowers, is appreciated, A funeral service will be held at the Papanui RSA, 55 Bellvue Avenue, Papanui, on Saturday, June 8 at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on June 7, 2019
