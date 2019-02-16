BELCHEF, George:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, aged 88 years. The son of the late Nada and Dimitri Belchef. Loved husband of the late Beryl. Dearly loved father of Anita, and Stephen. Loved granddad to Belinda and great-granddad to Jorge. A dearly loved brother and a dearly loved uncle. Will be sadly missed by his long-time friends and neighbours at Birdlings Flat. Messages to the Belchef family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013 or www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/belchefg1202 A funeral service for George will be held at St Andrew's Church, Church Road, via Western Valley Road, Little River, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019