WALKER, Gavin Ian:
Passed peacefully on February 13, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in the arms of his wife and family after a courageous battle, aged 61 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Alison (Ali, nee Shelley) and his little mate, Harley. Proud and loving father of Arron, Gemma, Rebecca, and their partners. Dearly loved son of Ian and Ailsa Walker, loved brother, brother-in-law and friend of Sandra and Tim, Brent and Aroha, Pauline and Mike and a loved and admired uncle of Ken, Mark, Lauren, and Ropine.

"Fly free Gavin

watch over us

till we all meet again"

Messages to the Walker Family C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Gavin will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road) Tomorrow (Saturday), at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
