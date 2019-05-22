DICKSON, Gavin George:
Doting husband of the late Trixie, loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Ted (deceased), Terry and Carole, Colleen (deceased) and Peter, Lynette and John, dearly loved little grandad of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, loved brother and brother-in-law of Ralph and Joy, Anna and Bill, and Marion and Ross (deceased). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gavin Dickson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service for Gavin will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, May 24, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on May 22, 2019