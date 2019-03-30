DICKSON, Gavin George:
|
On March 28, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with family by his side, in his 88th year. Doting husband of Trixie, loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Ted (deceased), Terry and Carole, Colleen (deceased) and Peter, Lynette and John, dearly loved little grandad of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, loved brother and brother-in-law of Ralph and Joy, Anna and Bill, and Marion and Ross (deceased). Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward 23 Christchurch Hospital for their loving care of Gavin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gavin Dickson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with the family's wishes a private cremation will take place, followed by a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019