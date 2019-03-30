ANTHONY,
Gavin Stuart :Mountaineer, Speleologist, a Founding Member of the Canterbury Caving Group, Adventurer and Craftsman.
Born Christchurch, NZ, April 8, 1945.
Died peacefully on February 21, 2019 in the Sir William Hudson Nursing Home, Cooma, NSW, Australia.
Born the son of Phyllis Emily Anthony, grandson of Emily Matilda Mortimer and Herbert Anthony, Gavin grew up in Christchurch and Dunedin.
Although a long-term resident of Australia, Gavin retained a deep, passionate love of New Zealand and was a proud Kiwi.
He was a beloved member of our extended Brademann, Blaschke-Broad and Broad family and will be deeply missed.
We are in possession of documents and photographs pertaining to Gavin's history. Family and friends are encouraged to make contact with Morgan Blaschke-Broad at: morgan.blaschke.broad
@gmail.com to access these.
Kia kaha
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019