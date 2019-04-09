EVANS,
Gareth Haskell Guy (Guy):
8.7.1931 - 7.4.2019
Passed away peacefully at home, Wakefield. Dearly loved and caring husband of Mabel. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and Mike Adams, Brian Evans and Lesley Stronach, Pam and George Baigent. Loving Grandad to Jason and Jogita Adams, Nicholas Adams (dec), Cameron, Caitlin Evans and Craig Baigent. Loving Great-grandad to Ahlia Baigent. Much loved brother-in-law to Stan and June Patching (Takaka). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Wakefield Health Centre, district/hospice nurses and his carers for his care over the last few months. A private cremation has been held with family. A memorial service to be advised by family.
Published in The Press on Apr. 9, 2019