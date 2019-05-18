Gail WILLIAMS

Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

WILLIAMS, Gail Lesly:
On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital; aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Howard, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debra and Greg Campbell, and Tony, loved nana of Daniel and Christina, great-nana of Georgia, Caleb and Blake, beloved sister and sister-in-law of Pat and Trevor, and Lexy. Messages to the Williams Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Gail will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, May 20, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on May 18, 2019
