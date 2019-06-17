JACKSON, Fred Duncan:
On June 15, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital after a long illness; aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Rosalind, and father and stepfather of Daniel, Matthew and Adrian. Loved son of the late Fred and Louisa Jackson, brother of Bob, Marjorie, Ruth (dec), and Richard (dec). Special thanks to the staff at George Manning Lifecare and Christchurch Hospital and Burwood Hospital for their love, care and support of Fred. Messages to the Jackson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons New Zealand in Fred's name can be made at his service. A Funeral Service for Fred will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, June 20, at 1.30pm. Interment thereafter at Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2019