BINNEY,
Frank Douglas (Douglas):
Peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Christchurch, in his 95th year. Loved husband of Florence, loved father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Noriko (Whangarei), Vivien and Stephen Walsh (Christchurch), and much loved Grandad of Jonathan, Joshua, Matthew, and Grace. Loved brother of Kathleen Turner, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service for Douglas will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Frankton, on Saturday, June 1, at 11.00am, private interment at Waikaka Cemetery. Messages to 1076 Frankton Road, Queenstown 9300.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2019