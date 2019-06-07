RAE,
Francis Michael (Frank):
On June 4, 2019, suddenly at ICU, Christchurch Hospital, in his 77th year. Beloved partner of Barbara, loving father of Phil, Julie, and Lisa. Step-father of Maryann, Robin, Brian, and Leanne. Cherished Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and a friend of many, including his former wife Jan. Missed by his Rover, and Monty the cat.
'A good bloke.'
Many thanks to all the Emergency Services, Surgeons, and the staff of ICU, Christchurch Hospital for their care of Frank. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Frank Rae, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canterbury SPCA would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, June 10, at 2.00pm, with interment to follow at Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from June 7 to June 8, 2019