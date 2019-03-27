LANCASTER,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis LANCASTER.
Francis Joseph (Frank):
Peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Carol, and the late Riria. Much loved father and father-in-law of Frances and Bryan Wood, and James and Hayley. Cherished Grandad of Alex; Jessica, Logan, Lyla, and Hudson. Much loved brother of Christine Reynolds. Messages to: The Lancaster Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, Sealy Street, Ashburton, on Friday, March 29, at 1.30pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019