DOLAN,
Francis John (Frank):
On March 6, 2019 peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved son of the late Daniel and Marcella, loved brother of Agnes, Desmond, Kathleen, Maurice (Brian), and Margaret (all deceased); brother-in-law of Joan, and Joy, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend.
Rest In Peace
Special thanks to the staff of Elmswood Hospital for their loving care of Frank. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Frank Dolan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Matthew's Catholic Church, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, on Wednesday, March 13, at 11.00am, followed by interment in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019