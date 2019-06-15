TALBOT, Frances Jane:
On June 13, 2019, peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, aged 87. Ever so dearly loved, and a loving wife of the late John Talbot. Beloved and much missed Mum of Jayne and Kevin, Sharon, Rosemary and Nick, Matthew and Annette. Adored Grandma to her five granddaughters Christiana and Tim, Rebecca and Michael, Emily, Isabelle, and Victoria. Loved sister and sister-in-law, and aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Talbot family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A thanksgiving service for Frances' life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Park Street, Ashburton, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019