ROGERS,
Frances Catherine:
(RNZN, Leading Hand #1307) Peacefully on May 9, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin for 50 years. Loved mother of Christine, Steven, and Brian. Loved nana of Caitlyn, Hannah, and Emma and loved sister of John, Barry, Peter, Jenny and the late David. Messages to the Rogers family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. The funeral service for Frances will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2019