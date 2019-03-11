GILROY, Flora Mary:
Wife of the late Patrick Gilroy. Died surrounded by love on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her home in Gore Bay. Our large family is gathering to farewell our matriarch - Margaret and Mark Johnson, Paul and Lyn Gilroy, Ann Gilroy RST, Catherine and Stan Melville, Maureen and Brian Holland, Mary and Steve McLardy, Bernadette Kelly and Richard Dandoroff, Helen and Norman Dunroy, Jo and Jon French, 33 grandchildren, and 60 great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Gilroy family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Cheviot would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/fmgilroy0903
A Requiem Mass for Flora will be Celebrated at St Anthony's Catholic Church, 62 Ward Street, Cheviot, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Homeview Cemetery.
RIP
Published in The Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019