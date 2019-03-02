PELL, Faye McFarlane
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye PELL.
(nee Waddell):
On Monday, February 25, 2019, quietly passed away at Sydney Adventist Hospital. Loved wife of David. Daughter of the late Bill and Joyce Waddell, sister and sister-in-law of Margaret (dec), Jim and Anne (dec), and Heather. Aunty to Christopher (dec), William and Susan, Hamish and Kay. Great-aunty to Sonya and Gemma.
Will be sadly missed
Faye's funeral service is to be held in the East Chapel at Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde, Sydney, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019