SAMPSON, Fay (nee Scull):
On May 16, 2019, passed away peacefully at Admatha Lodge, aged 80 years. Loving and devoted wife of the late Arthur, loving and supportive mum of Barry, Toni, Shiree, Patricia, and Tracey, and a loved nana and great-nana. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Admatha Lodge for their exceptional care of Fay. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Fay Sampson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Fay's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood on Wednesday, May 22 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation Thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2019