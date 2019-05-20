Fay SAMPSON

Guest Book
  • "SAMPSON, Fay (nee Scull): Thank you for the lifetime of..."
    - Fay SAMPSON
    Published in: The Press
  • "SAMPSON, Fay (nee Scull): Adored Nana of Samantha. A..."
    - Fay SAMPSON
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

SAMPSON, Fay (nee Scull):
On May 16, 2019, passed away peacefully at Admatha Lodge, aged 80 years. Loving and devoted wife of the late Arthur, loving and supportive mum of Barry, Toni, Shiree, Patricia, and Tracey, and a loved nana and great-nana. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Admatha Lodge for their exceptional care of Fay. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Fay Sampson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Fay's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood on Wednesday, May 22 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation Thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on May 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.