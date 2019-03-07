Fay CARSWELL

CARSWELL, Fay Winsome:
On February 25, 2019, peacefully at Cromwell House Hospital, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John Hugh Carswell, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Diana and the late David Bethell, Jan and the late Ian Hutchinson, and Christine. Loved Grandmother of Hugh, Emma and Sam, and Ian-John and James, and Great-Grandmother of Anna, Richard, Claudia and Jack, Oliver and Sophie, and Louie and Georgie and Jules. A private family service has been held as Fay had requested.

Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2019
