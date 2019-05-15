Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay BROOKE. View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Passed away in Greymouth with loving family by her side on May 11, 2019, one day after her 90th birthday. Loved wife of the late Eliot, Thomas Roberts, and Bryan Crompton, lovely mother and mother-in-law of Mark Crompton, and Rowena and the late John McKenzie, cherished nana of Heather, and Andrew, a loved member of the Brooke, Roberts, and Crompton families, a loved aunty, cousin and a friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Morice Ward at Grey Base Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Fay. Messages to 192 Rolleston Street, Hokitika 7810. At Fay's request a private cremation has taken place on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







