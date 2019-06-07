ANDERSON, Fay Irene:
On June 5, 2019, peacefully at her home in Christchurch. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barney and the late Leslie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Graham, Christine and Shelley (Gold Coast), Wendy, Andrew and Lee (Tauranga), and Annie and Geoff (Perth), loved Nana Fay of Warren and Sandra, Jamie and Katrina, and Karen and Mat; Braden and Ruwi, Shaun; Troy and Phoebe, Reuben; Alice and Hayden, and Billie and Tom, and a loved great-grandma to her seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations for the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online in memory of Fay at bit.ly/fianderson0506 The Funeral Service for Fay will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Monday, June 10 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from June 7 to June 8, 2019