Faith MOULTON

MOULTON,
Faith Spencer Theresa:
4.2.1950 - 11.4.2019
Aged 69, passed peacefully at home. Loving mother to Danny, Stephen, Mitchell, and Charity. Grandmother to seven, especially adored by Ava Faith, Jacob, and Leo. Beloved and cherished friend of Jan, Robbie, Dianne, Kim, and Evelyn. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
"Her loving soul will be
missed by all"
The Service for Faith will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2019
